STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cop suspended for growing beard in UP's Baghpat reinstated after shaving it off

The cop, Intezar Ali, a Sub-Inspector rank officer posted at Ramala police station had been suspended for lack of discipline on October 20.

Published: 25th October 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sameen said the union had recently 'banned the designing of beards' and had informed all hairdressers about it.

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)Be

By ANI

BAGHPAT: The cop who had been suspended for keeping a beard despite warnings from his senior was reinstated after he shaved it off, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh on Saturday.

The cop, Intezar Ali, a Sub-Inspector rank officer posted at Ramala police station had been suspended for lack of discipline on October 20.

He had earlier been asked thrice by the SP, Baghpat to shave off his beard but to no avail. The matter had been widely reported and had been highly debated in the past few days.

"In Baghpat district a sub-Inspector of police, Intezar Ali, had been suspended because he had kept a beard without permission. Today he forwarded an application to me stating that he has cut his beard as per police manual. Therefore, orders for his reinstatement were issued and he has rejoined duty," Singh told reporters here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baghpat Up police beard police beard
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp