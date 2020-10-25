STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi discharged from hospital after two months

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after exactly two months.

The 86-year old veteran Congress politician will continue to remain under observation of a team of doctors from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at his residence, a senior doctor said.

"His blood pressure, sugar and other vital parameters are normal at present. He is completely fine now. However, our doctors and nurses will continue to monitor his health at his residence," the doctor informed.

The three-time chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.

The state government had constituted a nine-member committee of doctors, led by the Head of Pulmonary Medicine Dr Jogesh Sarma, to monitor the health condition of the veteran Congress leader.

The octogenarian leader's condition had deteriorated on August 31 with a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level.

He was administered plasma therapy and was stable later.

After testing negative, Gogoi was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in September as he developed post- COVID-19 complications along with "a lot of comorbid conditions".

In the days before he tested COVID-19 positive, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a 'Grand Alliance' comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 assembly polls and was holding meetings with all stakeholders.

