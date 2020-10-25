STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janata Dal Rashtrawadi candidate shot dead in Bihar's Sheohar, 2 held

The incident took place under Purnahiya police station and firing took place when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the election.

Published: 25th October 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 12:31 AM

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

PATNA: In Bihar's Sheohar district, Janata Dal Rashtrawadi party candidate Shreenarayan Singh was shot dead on Saturday at Hathsar village and two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The candidate and his supporters were admitted to a hospital.

"The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and investigation Is going on. Looking into the condition the family has decided to take him to Sitamarhi. Around five to six people were involved in the firing," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said. 

Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Shreenarayan Singh Sheohar
