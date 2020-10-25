STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JD(U)-BJP slam Tejashwi Yadav for calling Nitish Kumar 'tired'

State minister Sanjay Kumar Jha hit back at Yadav, saying the chief minister is at least not a "Class 9 fail like him".

Published: 25th October 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired and no longer able to manage Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, drawing sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA.

Yadav, 31, apparently referring to the age of the 69- year-old chief minister and said that he has got tired due to which he gives up when faced with a difficult situation -- be it the coronavirus pandemic or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur.

"It seems that he has become energyless from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches he is giving and the things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," Yadav said.

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling coalition who termed it "meaningless". JD(U) state president Basistha Narayan Singh said, "Kumar is more energetic than many youths. He works for 14-15 hours a day, which many youngsters will not be able to do. The tired comment is bereft of any logic."

State minister Sanjay Kumar Jha hit back at Yadav, saying the chief minister is at least not a "Class 9 fail like him".

"He is just making meaningless comments," Jha said.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey too derided the comment, saying that NDA leaders always work with energy for the development of the state and the country. Reacting to a similar comment by Yadav, the chief minister recently said, "He says I am tired, let him first answer where was he when coronavirus hit Bihar."

Yadav was missing from the scene as coronavirus struck the state in March. He returned to Patna after nearly two months in mid-May from Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav JD(U) BJP Bihar elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar polls
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp