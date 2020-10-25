STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish refrains from speaking anything against LJP at rally in Ram Vilas Paswan's backyard

After dissociating his party from the ruling NDA in Bihar, Chirag has been hitting out at the chief minister almost on a daily basis in his election meetings as well as in the social media.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALAULI/TEGHRA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday addressed a poll rally in LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's native Alauli assembly seat but refrained from speaking anything either against the party or its president Chirag Paswan who has been attacking him regularly.

After dissociating his party from the ruling NDA in Bihar, Chirag has been hitting out at the chief minister almost on a daily basis in his election meetings as well as in the social media, but Kumar has chosen not to react to him.

Kumar maintained the same approach and avoided making any reference either about Chirag or his party at his rally in Alauli during the day.

Alauli reserved seat includes Paswan's birth place Saharbbani village in the Khagaria district.

Ram Vilas Paswan had started his political innings by winning from Alauli constituency on Samyukta Socialist Party (SSY) in 1969.

His younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, presently Lok Sabha member from the family pocket borough Hajipur, kept contact with the Alauli constituency for many years winning from there seven times in the past.

In 2015 Paras had lost to Chandan Kumar of the RJD.

In the present polls, the constiuency is witnessing three-cornered contest between the JD(U), RJD and the LJP.

Kumar's party has fielded Sadhna Sada, RJD has given ticket to Rambriksha Sada while Chirag's LJP has put Ramchandra Sada on the seat that will go to vote in the second phase on November 3.

ALSO READ | 'Bihar first, Bihari first': LJP chief Chirag Paswan renews attack on CM Nitish Kumar before polls

While Kumar highlighted development work done in the area and also launched a scathing attack on the RJD in his address, he abjured talking anything on the LJP.

Taking a swipe at his bete noire Lalu Prasad's party, Kumar said "those who neglected education, health and roads construction and spent time in encouragig 'jungle raj' are today talking about development. Its nothing but a joke."

They spent long time in power before the NDA took over the reins of the state in 2005 end, but "utilised it only for serving interest of the family."

"We ended 'jungle raj' and established rule of law," Kumar said and cited National Crime Record Bureau latest report that puts Bihar on the 23rd position in terms of crime to drive home the point.

He ieterated all this in his speech at Teghra in Begusarai too.

The public meeting at Teghra saw some people speaking against the state government on which Kumar rebuked them and said he knew they have been sent by the rivals for political gains.

ALSO READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav seen with Chirag at Ram Vilas Paswan's shradha ritual

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said "we want everybody to study but a few persons want to get everything without education."

Tejashwi is a class 9th dropout.

"Some people who do not even have knowledge of alphabets or experience are talking of providing jobs to others. This is laughable," he said deriding the RJD's promise of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state if voted to power.

Kumar, who has been declared as the NDA CM face, listed achievements of his successive governments in the last 15 years and promised to further speed up the development wrok if voted back to power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar LJP Ram Vilas Paswan JDU Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp