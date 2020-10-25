STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition indulging in caste politics: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar said he is convinced that people will vote for the BJP on the basis of development work initiated by his government.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:16 PM

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attacked the opposition, accusing them of indulging in caste politics against the BJP's development plank in the Baroda bypolls scheduled to be held on November 3.

"Other parties are engaged in giving caste colour to the bypolls but we will talk about the development of Baroda; we will talk about interests of the farmers; we will talk about bringing IMT (Industrial Model Township) in Baroda; we will talk about giving employment to the youth," Khattar said in a tweet.

"Now, the decision has to be made by the people of Baroda," Khattar said.

Exuding confidence of wining the bypolls, necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April, Khattar in another tweet said the byelections will mark an end of the "15-year Congress misrule" there.

Khattar said he is convinced that people will vote for the BJP on the basis of development work initiated by his government.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini said Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will be campaigning jointly for the bypolls.

They will seek votes for BJP candidate and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt who is locked in a contest with Congress candidate Induraj Narwal and the INLD's Joginder Singh Malik.

"On October 29, the chief minister will be campaigning in Baroda while on October 30, Dushyant Chautala will canvass in the constituency. On October 31, both will hold joint meetings and address programmes in five villages," Saini told reporters in Gohana on Sunday.

Saini said Yogeshwar Dutt has been backed by their alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party and will register a comfortable win as people will vote for development.

"People have made up their mind to vote for the BJP-JJP combine. They will vote for development," Saini said.

Dushyant Chautala too on Sunday expressed confidence of winning the seat.

He said supporters of the BJP and the JJP, the two parties who forged an alliance after the 2019 assembly polls, will vote for Yogeshwar Dutt.

Dutt, who had contested the 2019 assembly polls from Baroda as a BJP candidate, had lost to Shri Krishan Hooda.

"This time, he will get combined votes as an alliance candidate. He will get over 90,000 votes and register a historic win in Baroda," said Dushyant.

He said the JJP chief and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala will also be campaigning in Baroda.

With the BJP-JJP completing one year in office on October 27, Dushyant Chautala hit out at the Congress and INLD, saying, "When we came together and formed the government with the BJP, they used to say our government will not last six months."

"When we completed six months, they used to say the government will fall before completing a year. But today as we complete one year, I want to tell them that we will not only complete remaining four years of our term but also take Haryana on a new growth trajectory," he said.

He said during the last one year, the BJP-JJP dispensation has taken a number of steps for the welfare of people.

He said the Centre's farm laws will prove beneficial for farmers and the agriculture sector.

Chautala said the state government will set up warehouses with a capacity of seven-lakh metric tonnes during the next one year.

These warehouses will be constructed through panchayats, he said.

