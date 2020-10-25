STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi posts video of his meeting with tribal farmer in Kerala, hails tribals

Gandhi was on a three-day visit to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency recently.

Published: 25th October 2020 07:16 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video of his meeting with a tribal farmer in Kerala on social media and hailed tribals. The former Congress president shared a video of his meeting with Ramettan during his recent visit to the state.

In the video, Ramettan praises former prime minister Indira Gandhi for taking steps for the welfare of tribals.

Gandhi, speaking with Ramettan via translation by Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal, tells Ramettan that his grandmother was supportive of tribals as they were the original owners of India and had traditional wisdom.

"Speaking with Ramettan was informative and evoked memories of my grandmother Indira ji," Gandhi tweeted with the video.

"Ramettan is testimony to what my grandmother Indira ji taught me when I was a child," he said.

Gandhi was on a three-day visit to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency recently.

