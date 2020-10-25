STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan government to bring bill against Centre's farm laws on October 31: KC Venugopal

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws in the state assembly on October 31, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday.

After Punjab, the Rajasthan government will pass a bill to negate 'anti-farmer provisions' in the Centre's three agricultural bills on October 31, Congress national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted on Sunday.

"INC is committed to protect our farmers and their rights. Congratulations to Ashok Gehlot-led Govt," Venugopal tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab.

The Punjab assembly recently unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws.

The state assembly, which was adjourned on August 24, will resume its business on October 31, according to a notification issued by the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BJP said farmers are bearing losses as the Congress government in the state is not implementing the laws enacted by the Centre.

State BJP chief spokesman Ramlal Sharma said his party will oppose the government in the assembly.

He claimed that the government has said that it will bring a bill providing three-year jail for traders if they purchase crops below the minimum support price (MSP).

The entire country knows that only 8-10 per cent purchase is done above the MSP and the rest farmers sell in the open market, he said, adding that if the government introduces such a provision then traders will not come to the state to buy farmers' produce.

"If the government wants to take a decision for the benefit of farmers, then it should mention in the bill that it will bear difference value if farmers' produce is purchased below the MSP by any trader," Sharma said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KC Venugopal Rajasthan Government Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp