STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unfortunate that Opposition has become directionless: JP Nadda

Nadda said while others became a "party of a family", the BJP was like a "big family" in itself.

Published: 25th October 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Opposition has become directionless and has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Congress leaders opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and indirectly supported Pakistan.

"At a time when the entire country was celebrating after the abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi contended that injustice was done to the people in Srinagar," Nadda said while addressing party workers in Rajasthan through video conference.

He was speaking after inaugurating two BJP offices and laying the foundation of six offices in various districts of the state.

"It is unfortunate that the Opposition has gone directionless. It has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP chief said that party workers have the responsibility to support government initiatives to ensure that they reach the people as well as to engage the Opposition in political discourse by giving the right information.

Terming the agrarian reform laws as revolutionary, he said Prime Minister Modi freed the farmers of restrictions, and they can now sell their produce in any market.

He said that the Modi government has worked to secure the country "on land and in air and water", and referred to the development of border infrastructure that has facilitated swift transport of Army personnel and logistics.

Talking about the newly inaugurated offices in the state, Nadda said while others became a "party of a family", the BJP was like a "big family" in itself. He appreciated the work done by the party across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nadda also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that the state is reeling from corruption and lawlessness.

He said that the state government lacks a commitment towards the people of the state, and the BJP should work to return to power in the next election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Narendra Modi Opposition congress BJP
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp