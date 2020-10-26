STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afraid of by-poll results BJP trying to buy what they can get: Kamal Nath

The Congress leader said that in the month of March, he had rejected the "politics of bargain".

Published: 26th October 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday alleged that afraid of the forthcoming by-poll results the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone to the market again to buy what they can get.

While addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said, "BJP has got clarity about the results of this election (Madhya Pradesh by-polls) are going to be on November 10. They are so afraid that they have started running again to the market to buy what they can get. I have received calls from many MLAs that BJP is calling them and making offers."

The Congress leader said that in the month of March, he had rejected the "politics of bargain".

"I have written a letter to the Election Commission today that these elections should be fair," he said.

On Sunday, former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

A total of 22 Congress MLAs had resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. 

