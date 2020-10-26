STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After UP police station ransacked, woman who had left home with youth from another community traced in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A mob of BJP and VHP workers had on October 20 ransacked the Kila police station here, alleging police inaction in solving what they claimed was the kidnapping of a girl and a case of "love jihad".

Published: 26th October 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAREILLY: The UP Police have traced in Rajasthan's Ajmer a young woman who had left her home here with her boyfriend from another community while her family had claimed it was a case of kidnapping, leading to the ransacking of a police station.

SP City Ravindra Kumar Singh said the woman who was traced on Saturday is an adult as per her certificates.

She had allegedly left home on October 17 along with a youth identified as Bilal.

Her father had lodged an FIR against him alleging that he had kidnapped his daughter and escaped with Rs five lakh cash and gold ornaments.

In the FIR, the father had also claimed his daughter was a minor.

A mob of BJP and VHP workers had on October 20 ransacked the Kila police station here, alleging police inaction in solving what they claimed was the kidnapping of a girl and a case of "love jihad".

They demanded action against the kidnappers despite a purported video going viral in which the woman had said she was an adult and had left home with her boyfriend Bilal out of choice.

The activists, however, insisted that the video was shot under pressure and demanded arrests of Bilal and his friends and that the woman be found.

The woman has been sent to a women's home and will be produced before the court on Tuesday after which it would be decided where she has to go, the SP said.

Bilal has been arrested and charged with theft, he said, adding that of the Rs five lakh that the woman's father has accused him of stealing, Rs 3,20,000 have been recovered from him.

The SP said the remaining amount was spent by the couple on taxis and hotel bills and Rs one lakh given to Bilal's lawyer.

He said three Aadhar cards have been recovered from the woman that are in different names and the police will also look into this matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inter caste relationship love jihad UP inter caste relationship
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp