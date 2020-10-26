STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coal scam: Ex-union minister Dilip Ray awarded three-year jail term

The court, however, granted bail to the convict persons to enable them to approach the high court against the verdict.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court awarded 3-year jail term to former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999, saying white collar crimes are “more dangerous” than ordinary ones because of the “damages inflicted on public morale”.

Besides Ray, the 68-year old former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded 3-year jail term each to two senior officials of the ministry at that time -- Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, both about 80-year-old.

The court also the same jail term to Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla.
The court, however, granted bail to the convict persons to enable them to approach the high court against the verdict.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Ray, Rs 2 lakh on Banerjee and Gautam, while Agarwalla was asked to pay a fine of Rs 60 lakh. It imposed Rs 60 lakh on CTL and Rs 10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML), also held guilty in the case.

In response to the convicts’ argument that no loss was caused to anyone in the matter since almost the entire amount of extracted coal was surrendered authorities, the court said, non-availability of sufficient raw material such as coal has in fact resulted in the lack of infrastructural/ industrial development of the country.

“Had coal block been allocated to a deserving applicant company after following due process of law and the company would have proceeded to extract coal so as to use it captively in its end use project then it would have certainly added to the infrastructural/ industrial development of the country....arbitrary allocation of coal blocks as has been seen in the present matter to unscrupulous persons who never intended to establish any end use project in itself has caused huge loss to the nation which is difficult to be computable in monetary terms,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ray coal scam case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp