STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In poll-bound Bihar, now LJP chief Chirag Paswan promises grand Sita temple if voted to power

Elaborating his promise, Chirag said Mother Sita symbolises the divine power of women and empowerment.

Published: 26th October 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chirag made this promise before a massive crowd after offering prayer in the Sita temple at Puraundha in Sitamarhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar’s surcharged poll atmosphere where the Ram temple is a major election issue,  LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday reached out to the people in Mithilanchal by promising to build a grander temple dedicated to Sita.

“Lord Ram is incomplete without mother Sita, so the need of hour is to develop a corridor connecting Ayodhya’s Ram temple with Sitamarhi through a bigger temple for her,” Chirag said while paigning in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, adding that the promise of constructing the Sita temple, bigger than the shrine in Ayodha, was included in his party’s vision document ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’.  

Mithilanchal comprises parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and adjoining districts of Nepal’s eastern Terai region. Sita is an emotive issue in the region as she is considered to be daughter of King Janak of Mithila.

Chirag made this promise before a massive crowd after offering prayer in the Sita temple at Puraundha in Sitamarhi. Elaborating his promise, Chirag said Mother Sita symbolises the divine power of women and empowerment.

“To glorify this women power, a bigger Sita temple should be built here in Sitamarhi than Ram temple of Ayodhya.   Along with this, a corridor connecting Ayodhya to Sitamarhi should also be constructed. With the construction of this temple, both employment and income will grow to the people.”

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan

In Buxar,  Chirag took a swipe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying that the people involved in corruption would be identified after proper investigation and sent to jail.

“Jo bhi log honge involve bharastachar mein , chahe officials  ho ya CM tak, sabhi jail jaynge jancha ke baad ‘Saath Nischay’ mein. (Whoever is found involved in corruption, either officials or CM, will be sent to jail after proper investigation as per our seven resolves),” Chirag categorically said at Buxar. 

Don’t mislead youths on jobs: Tejasvi 

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who has returned to Bihar for the second round of campaigning for NDA, accused RJD’s Tejashwi of misleading the Gen Next voters on job promise. 

“It is ironical that some people  indulged in scams when they got the chance to work are now trying to befool the people by announcing  of 10 lakhs jobs,” he taunted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LJP Chirag Paswan Mithilanchal Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp