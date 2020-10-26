In poll-bound Bihar, now LJP chief Chirag Paswan promises grand Sita temple if voted to power

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar’s surcharged poll atmosphere where the Ram temple is a major election issue, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday reached out to the people in Mithilanchal by promising to build a grander temple dedicated to Sita.

“Lord Ram is incomplete without mother Sita, so the need of hour is to develop a corridor connecting Ayodhya’s Ram temple with Sitamarhi through a bigger temple for her,” Chirag said while paigning in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, adding that the promise of constructing the Sita temple, bigger than the shrine in Ayodha, was included in his party’s vision document ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’.

Mithilanchal comprises parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and adjoining districts of Nepal’s eastern Terai region. Sita is an emotive issue in the region as she is considered to be daughter of King Janak of Mithila.

Chirag made this promise before a massive crowd after offering prayer in the Sita temple at Puraundha in Sitamarhi. Elaborating his promise, Chirag said Mother Sita symbolises the divine power of women and empowerment.

“To glorify this women power, a bigger Sita temple should be built here in Sitamarhi than Ram temple of Ayodhya. Along with this, a corridor connecting Ayodhya to Sitamarhi should also be constructed. With the construction of this temple, both employment and income will grow to the people.”

In Buxar, Chirag took a swipe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying that the people involved in corruption would be identified after proper investigation and sent to jail.

“Jo bhi log honge involve bharastachar mein , chahe officials ho ya CM tak, sabhi jail jaynge jancha ke baad ‘Saath Nischay’ mein. (Whoever is found involved in corruption, either officials or CM, will be sent to jail after proper investigation as per our seven resolves),” Chirag categorically said at Buxar.

Don’t mislead youths on jobs: Tejasvi

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who has returned to Bihar for the second round of campaigning for NDA, accused RJD’s Tejashwi of misleading the Gen Next voters on job promise.

“It is ironical that some people indulged in scams when they got the chance to work are now trying to befool the people by announcing of 10 lakhs jobs,” he taunted.