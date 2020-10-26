Maharashtra activist dies by suicide over spat with civic worker

By PTI

PUNE: A social activist from Ichalkarnji tehsil of Kolhapur district, some 230 kilometres from here, on Monday allegedly committed suicide some days after he had an argument with a civic worker and had complained against him.

Deceased Naresh Bhore had demanded action against a garbage truck driver for allegedly dragging a dead pig after tying it to the rear of the vehicle, said an official of Shivajinagar police station in Ichalkaranji.

"Bhore had asked the driver to place the pig in the vehicle's carrier properly but the latter had allegedly abused him after which he lodged a complaint with Ichalkaranji Municipal Council," he said.

"He had threatened to kill himself if the civic body did not take action.

On Monday, he poured petrol on himself, entered the council premises through the rear gate and set himself on fire.

He was rushed to hospital by passersby but he died some time later," he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)