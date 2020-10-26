STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra activist dies by suicide over spat with civic worker

Bhore had asked a garbage truck driver to place the carcass of a dead pig in the vehicle's carrier properly but the latter had allegedly abused him.

Published: 26th October 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By PTI

PUNE: A social activist from Ichalkarnji tehsil of Kolhapur district, some 230 kilometres from here, on Monday allegedly committed suicide some days after he had an argument with a civic worker and had complained against him.

Deceased Naresh Bhore had demanded action against a garbage truck driver for allegedly dragging a dead pig after tying it to the rear of the vehicle, said an official of Shivajinagar police station in Ichalkaranji.

"Bhore had asked the driver to place the pig in the vehicle's carrier properly but the latter had allegedly abused him after which he lodged a complaint with Ichalkaranji Municipal Council," he said.

"He had threatened to kill himself if the civic body did not take action.

On Monday, he poured petrol on himself, entered the council premises through the rear gate and set himself on fire.

He was rushed to hospital by passersby but he died some time later," he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death by suicide Pune social activist suicide
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp