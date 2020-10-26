STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Former head of Shiv Sena's Lonavala unit shot dead

Rahul Shetty, was outside his tea shop at Jaychand chowk in Lonavala, when three rounds were fired at him.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PUNE: A 43-year-old former president of a local Shiv Sena unit was shot dead in Lonavala hill town here in Maharashtra on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am when the victim, Rahul Shetty, was outside his tea shop at Jaychand chowk in Lonavala, located about 70 km from the Pune district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said.

"There were two persons. One of them fired three rounds at Shetty when he was outside his tea shop," he said. Shetty was injured and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

"We have recovered the CCTV footage of the area and one suspect has been detained. The motive behind the attack is being investigated," he said. Shetty was the former head of the Shiv Sena's Lonavala unit.

