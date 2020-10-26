STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some trying to make a dent in NDA: Nadda s indirect attack on Chirag Paswan

Though he did not name him, Naddas remarks is seen as a repudiation of Chirag Paswans political salvos against the chief minister but praise of Modi.

Published: 26th October 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: BJP chief J P Nadda Monday said some people are trying to make a dent in the NDA alliance during the ongoing polls in Bihar and "we should remain cautious against them", in remarks seen as an oblique attack on LJP president Chirag Paswan.

Addressing an election rally here, Nadda said, "Some people indulge in conspiracies during elections. They want to make a dent in the NDA. On one hand, they criticise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but on the other they praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, Paswan alleged corruption in Kumars Saat Nishchay (seven resolves) scheme of good governance and said if voted to power he would get it probed and send to jail those found guilty including the chief minister.

However, the LJP chief has been praising Modi and recently called himself "Hanuman" of the prime minister.

Nadda said, "We have to remember that NDA is one. Only the BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM are in the NDA. We have to guard against those trying to make a dent," he said.

Attacking the RJD, Nadda said it had spread "anarchy" all throgh in the state.

"Hooliganism was at its peak. Kidnapping had become an industry. Bihar was on the path of migration and they are now talking about giving jobs. What development will they bring to Bihar? he asked.

He said that all sections of the society whether poor, or prosperous and educated kept themselves away from Bihar during the regime of Lalu Prasad.

"The RJD has not changed yet, the BJP president, who has spent early part of his life in Bihar, said. RJD ruled Bihar for 15 years from 1990 to 2005. Its founder Lalu Prasad is in jail following his conviction in four cases of multi-crore fodder scam, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav is commanding the party in the present election in his absence.

He said Bihar has been on the track of development since Nitish Kumar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

I understand Bihar, and can say it needs the double engine government (NDA at Centre as well in the state," he said.

Attacking the CPI (ML), he said it wants to break the country.

"And the RJD has shared seats with such a party. The CPI (ML) has hijacked the RJD," he said.

The ultra-left wing party is part of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by RJD in the Bihar polls.

Chiding the RJD again over its record on law and order, he said during its regime people did not venture out of their home after evening.

He said the law and order situation has improved since Nitish Kumar came to power.

Dwelling on the national politics, he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of speaking the language of Pakistan.

Nadda alleged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan uses Rahul Gandhis statements to argue for his country at the United Nations.

He also mentioned the Ram Temple and Article 370 in his speech.

The BJP president said Indias water, air and land borders are safe today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He said 4,700-km road has been constructed between Arunachal Pradesh and Galwan valley in the last six years.

Nadda said 60 lakh people in Bihar got access to power after the Modi government came to power.

He also praised the governments efforts towards fighting coronavirus.

"During poll campaign, our candidates are talking about development, counting achievements of government. But 15 years ago, there used to be talk of caste, religion and division. This change in politics has come since Narendra Modi came to power," he said.

