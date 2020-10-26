STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tejashwi wave is similar to Modi wave of 2014: Rajeev Shukla

The Congress leader claimed that LJP chief is getting the support of BJP insiders in order to reduce Nitish Kumar's dominance.

Published: 26th October 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, while referring to reports that the underworld don's wife visited Mumbai, also demanded answers from the Centre and the Maharashtra government. (File | PTI)

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla. (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday said that Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's popularity in Bihar election 2020 is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wave during 2014 Lok Sabha election.

"According to my feedback, there is a storm of Mahagathbandhan in this election. This time Tejashwi Yadav's wave is similar to Modi wave of 2014 election. We will get the majority and Nitish Kumar government will exit," Rajeev Shukla said.

"BJP has removed Nitish Kumar's picture from the posters. They consider Nitish Kumar a liability. This is 'mahaladhbandhan'. Nobody knows who is with whom. Chirag is part of the Centre in the NDA government and against Nitish in Bihar," Shukla further said.

The Congress leader claimed that LJP chief is getting the support of BJP insiders in order to reduce Nitish Kumar's dominance.

Shukla ridiculed BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's comment, where the singer-politician said that Congress is behind Sushant Singh Rajput's murder. "Sushant Rajput case is with the CBI. Is Manoj Tiwari the CBI head? People are laughing at him. That is why BJP removed him from Delhi chief's post," the Congress leader added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bihar for campaigning on October 28 and will address two rallies.

With 243 Assembly seats in Bihar elections 2020, the Congress has fielded candidates in 70 constituencies.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10.

