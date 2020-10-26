STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three alleged BJP workers held while trying to hoist tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said.

Published: 26th October 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP activists take part in a motorcycle rally on the occasion of Accession Day in Jammu Monday Oct. 26 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained while trying to hoist the tricolour at the historic clock tower near the city centre here, officials said.

Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said.

They said the trio, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and in favour of the party and tried to hoist the tricolour at the clock tower.

However, the police swung into action and took them into custody, they added.

Before being whisked away, one of the three said that he will hoist the tricolour in every part of Kashmir.

"Tell this to Mehbooba Mufti that I will hoist the flag in every part of Kashmir," he said, in reference to the PDP president's recent statement that she will not hold the tricolour till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

Jammu and Kashmir had a separate constitution and flag before the Centre revoked its special status in August last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp