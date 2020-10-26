Three alleged BJP workers held while trying to hoist tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained while trying to hoist the tricolour at the historic clock tower near the city centre here, officials said.

Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said.

They said the trio, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and in favour of the party and tried to hoist the tricolour at the clock tower.

However, the police swung into action and took them into custody, they added.

Before being whisked away, one of the three said that he will hoist the tricolour in every part of Kashmir.

"Tell this to Mehbooba Mufti that I will hoist the flag in every part of Kashmir," he said, in reference to the PDP president's recent statement that she will not hold the tricolour till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

Jammu and Kashmir had a separate constitution and flag before the Centre revoked its special status in August last year.