STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man held for daughter's killing, tried to frame 3 others for crime

The police claimed that the accused was upset as his daughter had an affair with one of the three men.

Published: 26th October 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting dead his 16-year-old daughter, days after he accused three men of killing her for resisting sexual harassment by them in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The police claimed that the accused was upset as his daughter had an affair with one of the three men.

The accused, who got an FIR lodged against the three men for allegedly killing his daughter after barging into his house on Friday night, had shot the victim with a country-made revolver, the police said.

After a detailed probe and recording the statements of a number of people, it was found that the crime was not committed by the three men named in the FIR, IG, Agra zone A Satish Ganesh told reporters.

On the basis of the call detail records and location of their mobile phones, it was confirmed that they were not present at the scene of the crime on that day, the officer said, adding that the statements of the victim's family members were also found to be contradictory.

The brother of the accused told the police that the latter was angry over the victim's relationship with one of the three men and therefore, committed the crime and got an FIR lodged against the three, framing them in the case, the IG said.

The accused has been arrested, he said, adding that two of the men, who were held by the police, will be released soon.

According to the FIR lodged on Saturday on the basis of a complaint from the accused, the victim, a Class-12 student, had objected to sexual harassment by the three men when she was returning home from her institute on Friday afternoon.

Irked over being reprimanded by the girl, the men barged into her house on Friday night when she was asleep and beat her up, before shooting her dead, the FIR claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp