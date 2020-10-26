Video of BJP’s UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh rant on PM’s ‘war’ call goes viral

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A controversial video where BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh is seen saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ‘decided’ when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China surfaced on Sunday.

According to reports, the remarks were made on Friday amid tension at the LAC between India and China, where the two countries have massed troops over recent months.

“Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China,” he is heard saying in a video clip on social media.

“Sambandhit tithi tai hai,” Swatantra Dev Singh said in Hindi, claiming that a decision has been taken even on the date. Singh was speaking at an event at the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav, who later released the video.

The video has received a lot of flak from the Opposition. ‘Amazing,’ Congress Shashi Tharoor tweeted about it.