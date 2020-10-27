STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

5G Chinese telecom gear: Parliamentary panel quizzes top government officials

Members questioned the top government officials on whether Chinese companies were banned from being part of the 5G infrastructure in India.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday quizzed top government officials on whether there is a ban on the purchase of equipment from Chinese vendors for 5G infrastructure in India, sources said.

Top officials of the Telcom Ministry and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, which is chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Representatives of three major telcos -- Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- also deposed before the panel on Tuesday which met to deliberate on India's preparedness on 5G.

Members questioned the top government officials on whether Chinese companies were banned from being part of the 5G infrastructure in India, the sources said.

However, the officials could not confirm whether there is a ban on purchasing telecom gear from Chinese manufacturers for 5G services in India, they said.

The officials told the members during the meeting that in theory, there is no ban on Chinese companies for participating in 5G services, but like other companies from bordering countries, they too have to go through extra clearances, the sources said.

Deposing before the panel, telcos expressed concern over the delay in rolling out of 5G services in India, cost and availability of 5G spectrum in the country, they said.

The service providers made detailed presentations on their state of readiness in launching 5G services in the country and stressed the need for faster policy clearances in this regard, the sources said.

Public telecom firms will procure network equipment as per the existing general financial rules (GFR) that impose restrictions on vendors from countries that share land border with India, Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre had informed Rajya Sabha last month.

The government in July amended the GFR 2017 to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security.

Licensed Telecom Service Providers deploy network equipment procured from various manufacturers, subject to compliance to stipulated terms and conditions of license agreement including security conditions.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) tender for 4G upgrade was cancelled after the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked the state-run firm not to use Chinese telecom gear, according to a source.

The source privy to the development said that a new tender will be floated which will have an emphasis on preference to Make in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliamentary Panel Chinese Telecom 5G Chinese Telecom
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp