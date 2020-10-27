STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar elections: NDA is national destruction alliance, says CPI-M's Brinda Karat

She charged the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar with being heartless when millions of people from the state rendered jobless and homeless in far flung cities

Published: 27th October 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: Senior CPI-M leader Brinda Karat Tuesday termed the BJP-led NDA as the national destruction alliance and said that migrant workers from Bihar have been the worst victims of its policies.

Addressing a press conference here, Karat asserted that the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, which her party joined less than two months ago, is headed for a landslide win in the state assembly polls whose first phase is slated for Wednesday.

The public mood towards the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance in the state is loud and clear bas ab aur nahin (we have had enough), she claimed.

The NDA should be called national destruction alliance one which has dealt a body blow to the peoples right to live with dignity and earn a living, Karat said referring to the crisis triggered by the nationwide lockdown clamped earlier this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She charged the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar with being heartless when millions of people from the state rendered jobless and homeless in far flung cities and towns of the country due to the lockdown, walked hundreds of miles or travelled thousands of kilometers with their families, hitching rides on trucks and cargo vehicles to return to their homes.

First, the government turned a deaf ear to their cries. Later, it fooled them with the promise of jobs on their home soil. Ultimately the poor have again been compelled to move out of their homes to keep body and soul together, she alleged.

The public response towards the Grand Alliance suggests we are headed for a huge win. Their sentiment is loud and clear bas ab aur nahin. They are not going to be swayed by the attempts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to divert public discourse, the CPI(M) Politburo member said.

We are looking forward to the Bihar assembly poll results, which will not just be a victory for the Left, including CPI(M), but will usher in an era of alternative politics in which policies will be framed keeping in mind the welfare of the common people, she added.

Headed by Lalu Prasads RJD, the Grand Alliance includes the CPI(M), Congress, the CPI and the CPI(ML).

