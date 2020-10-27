Chhattisgarh govt tables new farm bill, says it doesn’t clash with Central laws

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel government on Tuesday introduced Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi Adhiniyam (Amendment) Bill-2020 in the Assembly in an apparent move to counter the alleged anti-farmers’ provisions in the Centre’s three agricultural laws.

The Congress-ruled government, however, maintained that the amendment bill tabled is not against the Centre’s farm laws.

Soon after tabling the bill in the Assembly, the state agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey called the move as intended towards 'protecting the concerns and benefits of farmers'.

“We brought seven amendments. What we did is well within our democratic rights and jurisdiction. We are not violating the provisions of Centre’s laws but passed legislation keeping in view of market price fluctuations and the risk of payments. In order to ensure the right price, right weighing and timely payment of produce, the establishment of a deemed mandi (market) and electronic trading platform has become necessary for safeguarding the farmers’ interest”, Choubey said.

The state government asserted that when enacted, the amendment bill will be beneficial to around 80% of the farmers who are small and marginal.

However, the former CM and BJP national vice president Raman Singh cited the bill as nothing more than a political agenda of the Congress.

“To bring forth such a bill is absolutely unconstitutional. How can the state frame its own law against the existing farm laws passed by the Centre? The Congress is misguiding the farmers and the country”, Singh stated.

CM Bhupesh Baghel countered that the special session of the House was called to discuss the amendment bill. “The people and the farmers should know what are we doing. Our law does not clash with the Centre but safeguards the interests of the farmers of Chhattisgarh. The Centre’s law is deceptive for the farmers and the consumers both”, the CM said.

“The state government’s amendment bill actually will not benefit farmers but only augment the income of the government. There was no need for such a bill, brought in a hurry”, affirmed Dharmlal Kaushik, the leader of the opposition.