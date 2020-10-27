STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence land required for public use can now be exchanged for equal value infrastructure: MOD

Till now, defence land could be provided for public use in exchange of equal value land or on payment basis.

Published: 27th October 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Ministry Secretary Ajay Kumar

Defence Ministry Secretary Ajay Kumar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence land needed to create public infrastructure can now be provided if the acquirer is willing to establish equal value infrastructure (EVI) for the organisation owning the land, said the Ministry of Defence.

Till now, defence land could be provided for public use in exchange of equal value land or on payment basis.

Talking about the recent development, Defence Ministry Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Twitter on Saturday, "NHAI, metros, state governments etc can offer equal value infrastructure in lieu of defence land required by them."

Armed forces will benefit as their infrastructure needs will be met with the new policy approved by the Defence Ministry, he added.

Last week's MOD order said, "Transfer of Defence land is normally on the basis of exchange of equal value land to be provided by the indenting authority or creation of EVI for the land owning units of Defence by the indenting authority."

For the cases where an EVI would be provided by the acquirer, the order explained in detail on how to calculate the market value of defence land, whether it is inside cantonment area or outside it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Defence
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp