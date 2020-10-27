During bypoll rally in UP, locals question Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti over lack of development

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 27th October 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti faced opposition from locals over lack of development during her rally for the by-election to Tundla assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Tuesday.

When the minister was addressing the rally in favour of BJP candidate Prempal Dhangar, some people raised slogans against her alleging lack of development in the parliamentary constituency represented by her in Fatehpur.

They also alleged that she did not come to her constituency to hear grievances of the people.

The MoS Rural Development, later, left the place giving them an assurance for their plea (of development).

Earlier, Jyoti addressed the gathering where she said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had constituted a National OBC Commission and the BJP has worked for everyone irrespective of their caste and background.

The Tundla assembly seat in Firozabad was declared vacant following the resignation of former UP minister S P Singh Baghel when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Agra.

The polling will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared seven days later on November 10.

