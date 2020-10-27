STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kathua rape and murder case lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat booked over tweet

The lawyer, who fought for the justice of a nomad girl brutally raped and murdered in Kathua in January 2018, has alleged that the FIR was registered at the behest of BJP.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Singh Rajawat

Lawyer and activist Deepika Singh Rajawat . ( Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The J&K Police has registered an FIR against woman advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community in her tweet on Navratri.

The lawyer, who fought for the justice of a nomad girl brutally raped and murdered in Kathua in January 2018, has alleged that the FIR was registered at the behest of BJP and said she would challenge the FIR.

The Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu registered the case against Rajawat under Sections 505 (b)(2), 294 and 295 A of the IPC. On October 19, Rajawat had tweeted a cartoon with a caption “Irony” to make a point about women’s safety.

She had put together two parts — in one part titled “other days”, a man is aggressively holding legs of a woman, depicting sexual violence, and in the other part titled “Navratri”, a man is touching the feet of a Hindu goddess.

“It highlighted the conduct and not the religion. I never hurt religious sentiments as I did not say anything against religion. I am a proud Hindu and draw inspiration from my religion,” Rajawat told this newspaper. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Singh Rajawat J&K Police BJP Navratri
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Well
    16 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp