Kathua rape and murder case lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat booked over tweet

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The J&K Police has registered an FIR against woman advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community in her tweet on Navratri.

The lawyer, who fought for the justice of a nomad girl brutally raped and murdered in Kathua in January 2018, has alleged that the FIR was registered at the behest of BJP and said she would challenge the FIR.

The Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu registered the case against Rajawat under Sections 505 (b)(2), 294 and 295 A of the IPC. On October 19, Rajawat had tweeted a cartoon with a caption “Irony” to make a point about women’s safety.

She had put together two parts — in one part titled “other days”, a man is aggressively holding legs of a woman, depicting sexual violence, and in the other part titled “Navratri”, a man is touching the feet of a Hindu goddess.

“It highlighted the conduct and not the religion. I never hurt religious sentiments as I did not say anything against religion. I am a proud Hindu and draw inspiration from my religion,” Rajawat told this newspaper.

