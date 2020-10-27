STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LJP president Chirag's video shoot after father Ram Vilas Paswan's death triggers row day before poll

Chirag Paswan can be seen standing in front of a garlanded portrait of his late father, donning white clothes worn as part of mourning.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

LJP president Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: He jokes, talks about 'cuts and edits' in Bollywood parlance, and even the 'texture' of hair, as he stands in front of the smiling portrait of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

A purported video of LJP president Chirag Paswan rehearsing for a video message a day after the death of his father, one of the foremost Dalit leaders Bihar produced after Jagjivan Ram, has gone viral.

The 37 years old LJP chief, embarrassed over the development that came less than 24 hours before Bihar votes in the first phase of assembly polls, reacted with indignation and accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "stooping so low", suggesting that he suspected the JD(U) president's hand in the damaging video.

In the nearly two-minute clip, shot before he got his head tonsured as a sign of bereavement, the Jamui MP can be seen standing in front of a garlanded portrait of his late father, donning white clothes worn as part of mourning.

Chirag, who has pulled out of the NDA in Bihar vowing to oust Nitish Kumar from power while, paradoxically, helping his junior ally BJP in the state to form the next government, can be heard bantering with his associates about people having "different textures of hair".

"You people will do the cut and edit part. I will include a line about our candidates (in the video)," Chirag Paswan is purportedly seen as telling the camera crew while asking if a single or a double camera was being used.

Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar, who is also the state's Information and Public Relations Department Minister, came out with a statement dripping with sarcasm.

"It has been our parampara (tradition), our sanskaar (value system) to serve our fathers. But look at actors of the new generation who get busy with shooting immediately after their father's death," Kumar said, without naming anybody, but obviously taking a swipe at Chirag's unsuccessful attempt to make it in Bollywood before joining politics.

He also said the video presented "a shameful facet of dynasty politics where one's own father becomes a tool for setting political agenda".

"Take to serving the people, mister. Politics is about hard reality, not the make-believe world of acting," Kumar added, twisting the knife.

The LJP chief came out with a flurry of tweets alleging that the controversy had been triggered at the behest of the Bihar chief minister to "divert public attention".

"I had to release the first list of my party candidates within six hours of my father's death. I had to fulfil all my duties in capacity of the party president without stepping out of my home for 10 days. So I had no choice but to shoot the video for digital campaign," he tweeted.

"Do I have to prove to Nitish Kumar how much grief the death of Papa has caused me," Paswan asked indignantly in another tweet and added "I had been shooting videos on a daily basis. What other option did I have, at a time when campaign for elections was picking up".

"I had never imagined that the Chief Minister can stoop so low. I am appalled. This attempt at diverting public attention from the incident at Munger would not be successful," said the LJP chief referring to the violence that rocked the Bihar district Monday night during immersion of Durga idols, killing one person and injuring many.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose party was said to be tacitly approving of Paswan's rebellion before deciding to drop him like a hot potato, reacted with bemusement.

"I can only say Chirag Paswan is a fine actor. A reason why movies were his first choice," Jaiswal said with a smirk when asked about the video.

"The people of the state will never forgive this," asserted Paswan, ending his tweet with the hashtag "asambhavNitish", apparently seeking to assert that the incumbent chief minister's return to power was "impossible".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LJP Ram Vilas Paswan Chirag Paswan Bihar Polls Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp