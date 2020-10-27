STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mark Yourself Safe from BJP: Trinamool launches e-drive to counter saffron party's IT cell

Published: 27th October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:24 AM

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP has intensified on social media. The ruling party has launched a new drive titled ‘Mark Yourself Safe from BJP’ to gauge the sentiment against the saffron camp ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

The campaign has been launched on ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s pride Mamata) Twitter handle and a new website with over 4.31 lakh people already marking themselves ‘safe’ in the past 48 hours.

The Bengal BJP runs a strong IT cell to campaign against the TMC government.

“Children at their study-age are being given swords and guns. People are being attacked on the line of their religious identity. All of us should stand against the strategy of divisive politics. To mark yourself safe from the BJP, visit the website,’’ the TMC said on its Twitter handle.

The website portrayed the photographs of alleged misrules in the states ruled by the BJP. It also displayed the photos of home-bound migrants’ plight.

“Social media platforms are unavoidable now. This is one of our attempts to counter the BJP’s strong presence on social media platforms. Our campaign will help us to assess the anti-BJP sentiment in the state,’’ said a senior TMC leader.

The TMC’s social media presence is overseen by election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team. Kishor was hired by the ruling party after its unimpressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Early this month, the TMC launched another digital campaign against the UP government in the Hathras gang-rape case.

