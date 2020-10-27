STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP bypolls: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Sachin Pilot, says he's welcome in state

By-elections to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on November 3

Published: 27th October 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses an election rally in support of party candidate Ranveer Jatav of Gohad constituency in Barahed Monday

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses an election rally in support of party candidate Ranveer Jatav of Gohad constituency in Barahed Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he met his former colleague and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Gwalior and that he is welcome to the state to campaign for the November 3 by-elections.

Pilot arrived in Madhya Pradesh for a two-day visit on Tuesday morning to campaign for Congress candidates in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhind and Morena districts of the state.

"I met him in Gwalior and welcomed him," Scindia, who quit the Congress in March and joined the BJP, told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh has the tradition of welcoming everyone on its soil, therefore he (Pilot) is also welcome here, said Scindia, the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family.

Asked whether his (Pilot's) presence will make anydifference in the bypolls, Scindia said in a democracy everyone has the right to campaign.

By-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the state are scheduled on November 3.

25 of these seats fell vacant after sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led state government. Most of these rebel Congress MLAs were considered close to Scindia. Besides, three seats fell vacant due to the death of their sitting MLAs.

To a question on his meeting with Pilot before the political crisis in Rajasthan a few months bacck, Scindia said he does not want to comment on the internal affairs of the Congress.

In July, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief. Following his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, the political crisis was resolved after nearly a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Sachin Pilot Madhya Pradesh bypolls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp