STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pained at victimisation of Republic TV: Editors Guild hits out at Mumbai Police

In a statement, the Guild also called on the channel to behave responsibly and not compromise the safety of its journalists as well as hurt the collective credibility of media.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India on Monday spoke out against the “victimisation” of journalists of Republic TV and at the same time, expressed concern over the news channel’s ‘high-strung conduct’ while reporting the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

It also said it is "pained to see the unedifying spectacle" of hundreds of FIRs being filed against journalists of the news channel, which is under probe for allegedly manipulating TRPs and spreading discontent against the Mumbai police.

In a statement, the Guild also called on the channel to behave responsibly and not compromise the safety of its journalists as well as hurt the collective credibility of media.

“The Editors Guild of India is pained too see the unedifying spectacle of hundreds of FIRs being filed against journalists of Republic TV, which is under probe for allegedly manipulating TRPs and spreading discontent against the Mumbai Police. We do not wish to influence the probe...but the victimisation of the journalists should immediately stop. The use of arbitrary state power is not and has never been in the interests of working journalists,” the Guild said in a statement. 

The use of arbitrary state power is not and has never been in the interests of working journalists, the statement said.

It said the standoff between Mumbai Police and Republic TV was “unprecedented” and threatened the balance between media freedom and the rule of law.  

"This standoff between the Mumbai Police and the TV channel is unprecedented and threatens the tenuous but important to maintain balance between media freedom and the imperative for it to reside within the rule of law. Right to free speech does not mean a licence to promote hate speech,"

"Besides the unsavoury details pertaining to the manipulation of TRPs, the Republic TV's high-strung conduct during the unfortunate demise of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput also raises issues about media credibility and the limits to reporting," the statement said.

The police must ensure that its investigation does not hurt the channel's journalists or make any arrests, the Guild said, adding that the investigation should not become a tool to suppress media rights.

An FIR was registered against four journalists of Republic TV in Mumbai on Friday for allegedly defaming the Mumbai police and trying to cause "disaffection" among members of the police force, the statement read.

Raising concerns about the news channel’s conduct, the Guild drew a reference to Mumbai High Court’s observation that Republic was encroaching into the police’s domain in the name of investigative journalism. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic TV Editors Guild of India Mumbai Police TRP Scam
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp