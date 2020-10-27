STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliamentarians can no longer be silent bystanders, must unite to fight terrorism: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that parliamentarians must unite to fight the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said as people's representatives, parliamentarians can no longer be silent bystanders and must unite to fight the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

He emphasised on the need for a collective fight against terrorism by countries across the world while speaking at the meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum via video-conference.

Stating that the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries need to intensify their collective fight against terrorism, which poses the biggest threat to humankind, Birla said, "As people's representatives, parliamentarians can no longer be silent bystanders and they must unite to fight the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism."

He emphasised that the funding of all terrorist activities must be stopped immediately and the conditions that are conducive to the spread of terrorism and violent extremism need to be addressed and resolved at the earliest, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The speaker said the parliaments of the BRICS nations must use international platforms to highlight their collective resolve to support all treaties and agreements against terrorism.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Birla said it has caused the tragic deaths of millions of innocent people, severe economic challenges and disruption of everyday life.

"If ever there was any greater need for international unity and cooperation, then it is now," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sharing India's experience and strategies to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, Birla said the government is implementing a multi-billion-dollar economic stimulus package to address the challenges posed by the pandemic and has quickly and successfully made cash transfers to vulnerable sections of the population.

