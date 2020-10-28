STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1/3 women and girls face violence for poor care-work in rural Udaipur, Delhi: Oxfam

The report said it found men to be afraid of being shamed for doing housework and women fear being shamed for making men do the housework.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One out of three women and girls have faced physical violence because of poor care-work performance in rural Udaipur and Delhi, according to a new report.

Prepared by Oxfam, the 'India Inequality Report 2020: On Women's Backs' pointed out that 50 per cent of interviewed women said men should not help with unpaid care work.

"What will people say about us, if we make our men do the work which is our responsibility?" the women were quoted as saying.

"One out of three women and girls have faced physical violence because of poor care-work performance and two out of three women have faced verbal violence at home and one out of three men admitted to have been violent to their wives," the report said, in its findings from rural Udaipur and Delhi.

The report said it found men to be afraid of being shamed for doing housework and women fear being shamed for making men do the housework.

"Among dual-earner couples in Delhi the division of housework can be less skewed yet gendered nonetheless," it said.

The report said women's unpaid care work, which poses as an obstruction in their aspirational path, is defined and guided by a host of regressive social norms.

"For example in rural Udaipur (Rajasthan) girls and women are not allowed to travel beyond their village or at best their panchayat. While schools are located within this perimeter, institutions of higher education are not. Thus, girls at best study till 12 th standard most, quite often, drop out earlier to help their mothers with care work at home, which is unpaid and unrecognized," the study said.

Referring to the National Family Health Survey-2015-16, the report said 26.1 per cent of girls and women (aged 15-49 years) agree that a husband is justified in hitting or beating his wife if she goes out without husband's permission, while 32.7 per cent girls and women in same age group think domestic violence is justified if the wife neglects house or children, 19.1 per cent if she does not cook properly and 37.1 per cent if she shows disrespect towards her in-laws.

The report recommended providing public amenities (for example, water, gas stoves and toilets) and services (safe and accessible transport in rural areas and childcare) for women to realize their rights to rest, leisure, and equal participation in the labour market.

It also recommended decent local employment, better working conditions and fair pay for women and men and initiating gender sensitization and behaviour-change strategies in schools and colleges, initiation of gender sensitization and behaviour-change strategies in schools and colleges, specifically messaging of redistribution of care work among others.

Speaking at the launch of the report, economist Diane Rosemary Elson said at times the paid domestic work by women also lacks in decent pay and working conditions.

"The COVID-19 lockdown has also demonstrated what the report demonstrates that home is not safe for too many women. It is a place of fear and violence. The report brings out that domestic violence is not just the actions of a few bad men who had too much to drink, which even includes unpaid domestic work," she said.

Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said it is horrifying that a significant proportion of women think it is fine to get beaten up for not making food for a member of the family or going out without the man's permission.

"The nature of this economy that we have which is so fundamentally based on inequality and the fact that you are using a huge combination of social and cultural norms to re-enforce that deep inequality...that is highlighted well in this report," she said.

For the report, qualitative data was collected from five blocks of Udaipur district in Rajasthan as well as Udaipur City.

Twelve in-depth interviews were conducted among upper middle class  and upper class respondents in Delhi.

Seven focus group discussions (FGDs) in a participatory workshop mode were conducted with 161 participants and 74 in-depth interviews (IDIs) were conducted with individuals belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Muslim population in Udaipur district, including Udaipur city.

Primary data was collected in Udaipur district in the month of September 2019 and in-depth interviews were conducted in Delhi between October and November 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxfam Udaipur Delhi Crime Against Women Violence Against Women
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp