STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Congress, Left Front tie up, joint movement post-Diwali


Congress sources said the CMP would be prepared from the list of issues of the joint movement slated to be held after Diwali.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Left Front and Congress on Wednesday joined hands for the 2021 Bengal assembly elections.

Keeping aside the seat-sharing discussions at present, the alliance decided to build a joint movement on the basis of common issues. The two sides held a meeting recently where they agreed to identify the issues to be highlighted jointly.

"In the meeting, we have decided to prepare a list of issues separately which we can utilize during the joint movements after Diwali. Once the lists are prepared, we will share it with each other and convene another meeting to decide what will be the issues to be adopted for launching joint movement targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP," said a Left Front leader.

Those who participated in the meeting are Congress leaders Adhir Chowdhury, Abdul Mannan and Pradip Bhattacharya and Left Front's Biman Bose Surya Kanta Mishra. The Left Front and Congress are scheduled to prepare the alliance’s common minimum programme (CMP) before the next year’s election.

Congress sources said the CMP would be prepared from the list of issues of the joint movement slated to be held after Diwali.

This was the first meeting between Left Front and Congress since Chowdhury was selected the state president for the second term. Earlier the Left Front chairman exchanged dialogues with Chowdhury over phone on two occasions. "Chowdhury wanted to launch a series of joint movements against the TMC and the BJP  as many of his party functionaries will be busy organising Kali Puja," said a Congress leader.

A section of Congress leaders proposed to portray Chowdhury as the face of the alliance and project him as the chief ministerial candidate in 2021 Assembly elections.

"We have not discussed anything about who would be the face of the alliance or chief ministerial candidate. Now our first priority is reach out the masses riding the issues that are directly related to common people," said a CPM leader.          

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls Bengal assembly elections TMC Left Front Congress-Left alliance
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp