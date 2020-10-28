Bihar elections 2020: Polling agent dies of cardiac arrest, man collapses while waiting to vote in Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: A polling agent in Nawada and one voter in Rohtas have died during voting in Bihar's first phase Assembly election on Wednesday.

The first incident was reported from the Fulma booth of Hisua in Nawada district. According to sources, the polling agent was identified Krishna Singh had a cardiac arrest. Krishna Singh was rushed to Sadar Hospital due to sudden chest pain where doctors declared him brought dead.

The report of the voter's death came from Sasaram and the deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Hira Mahato. He was the resident of Udaipur and died at polling station number 151 located in a Sanjhaul school where he had come to vote.

Police sources said that he fell unconscious while standing in the queue for voting. The farmer had lost his life by the time he was taken to a doctor.