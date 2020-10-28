STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar elections 2020: Polling agent dies of cardiac arrest, man collapses while waiting to vote in Patna

Polling agent Krishna Singh was rushed to Sadar Hospital due to sudden chest pain where doctors declared him brought dead.  

Published: 28th October 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar polls

Voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue outside a polling station at Naubatpur in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A polling agent in Nawada and one voter in Rohtas have died during voting in Bihar's first phase Assembly election on Wednesday.

The first incident was reported from the Fulma booth of Hisua in Nawada district. According to sources, the polling agent was identified Krishna Singh had a cardiac arrest. Krishna Singh was rushed to Sadar Hospital due to sudden chest pain where doctors declared him brought dead.  

The report of the voter's death came from Sasaram and the deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Hira Mahato. He was the resident of  Udaipur and died at polling station number 151 located in a Sanjhaul school where he had come to vote.

Police sources said that he fell unconscious while standing in the queue for voting.  The farmer had lost his life by the time he was taken to a doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar polls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp