Bihar polls 2020: Chirag Paswan factor to be tested in first phase

The elections will also take place in the Left Wing Extremist hotspot of Bhojpur-Gaya-Jamui where the caste equations may dictate the voters’ decisions.

Published: 28th October 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chirag Paswan

Lok Jan Shakti Party Chirag Paswan (Photo | Twitter)

By Manish  Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Chirag Paswan factor will be tested on Wednesday, as the LJP has fielded candidates on 41 seats of which 35 shall see direct contest with the JD-U in the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Altogether, 71 constituencies will be up for grabs today.

The polling for the first phase will also take place in the shadow of CM Nitish Kumar showing visible signs of electoral pressure in the face of tough challenge to win a fourth term.

Nitish may be aware of the fate of counterparts Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh and Raman Singh in Chhatisgarh, who had not been able to win fourth terms in 2018. 

In all of his campaign rallies, Nitish has been seen reminding the people of the “Jungle Raj” during 1990-2005 when RJD’s Lalu Prasad commanded popular support.

This has been on the lines of the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had also highlighted his predecessor Digvijay Singh’s rule when the “road and electricity conditions were in shambles”. 

Nitish is aware of the fact that the young electorate in the 18-30 age group may not have the memories of “Jungle Raj”, as had been demonstrated in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.

The 71 Assembly seats going to polls will also assess the electoral might of the former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Samata party (RLSP), which is known to have support base in Bhojpur and Aurangabad regions.

