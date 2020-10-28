Can’t charge more than one per cent commission: RERA bench

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Gurugram has decided that brokers can charge only one per cent commission from buyers and sellers combined.

“It is for the first time in the interest of the buyers of real estate, the nefarious activities of the brokers are under investigation”, said Dr KK Khandelwal heading the RERA bench.

The order was passed by the bench that also included EC Kush as its member.

“Forensic audit order shall be an anvil, averse to the two dozen brokers against whom complaints have been registered. Promoters encouraging such brokers are also to be penalized,” Khandelwal further added.

“For real estate registered projects, RERA has decided to issue restraining orders to promoters and brokers not to charge commission more than what is prescribed in Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants Rules, 2009,” the bench said.

“Rule 10 provides for one per centum commission on agreed consideration value to be paid by the seller and purchaser of the property i.e. half per cent by each of them on finalization of the deal as per their agreement entered in the register of the dealer under the valid receipt”, said the order.

Khandelwal said the promoters shall also be asked to provide details of brokers in the prospectus and advertisement so that unauthorized brokers, acting on behalf of main brokers, do not indulge in malpractice and burden the buyers.

Instances have come to the notice of the authority that some of the dealers are falsely representing services of a particular standard or grade and making false or misleading representation concerning the services and approvals of the project.

“In the code of ethics, it is proposed to make it mandatory for displaying the details of the real estate project and units at a place where a sale is being facilitated,” said Kush.