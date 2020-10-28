STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Everyone is free to decide which party they want to join: Pilot on Scindia being termed as 'Gaddar'

Scindia had quit Congress to join BJP earlier this year.

Published: 28th October 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GWALIOR: Reacting to Congress leaders terming BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as 'Gadda' (traitor), Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that everyone is free to decide which party they want to be in and the public ultimately decides who is wrong or right.

"I believe everyone is free to decide which party they want to be in and the public ultimately decides who is wrong or right," said Pilot on being asked about his party leaders terming Jyotiraditya Scindia 'gaddar'.

Scindia had quit Congress to join BJP earlier this year.

"The public voted for the government that was formed here and now Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become the Chief Minister but the public is not accepting this. Congress holds a strong place in the 28 places (assembly seats) where elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh," said Pilot.

ALSO READ | MP bypolls: Pilot attacks BJP over new farm laws, Scindia takes potshots at Congress

"Our candidate will win with a good majority. The public watches every action of their representative. Not only in Madhya Pradesh but in other places in Bihar, Congress candidates will win," he added.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Sachin Pilot Congress BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp