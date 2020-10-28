STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Major organisational change in Bengal BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

According to BJP sources, some sections of the state unit were unhappy with the functioning of Subrata Chattopadhyay.

Published: 28th October 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a major organisational change in the West Bengal BJP unit ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, incumbent state general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay was removed and his deputy Amitava Chakraborty was elevated to the post by the central leadership.

A letter issued from New Delhi by national president J P Nadda stated that Chakraborty had been appointed to the position with immediate effect.

Chakraborty was joint general secretary (organisation) for the past few years.

"I'm thankful to Higher Leadership for keeping faith in me as a soldier of the party for 7 long years. I congratulate the newly appointed GS (Org) & wish him all the best," Chattopadhyay said in a tweet.

The change came as a shock to many in the state unit of the saffron party as Chattopadhyay, who had held the post for several years, was considered to be close to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

When contacted, Ghosh said these are organisational decisions taken by the party, and he has nothing to comment.

The development came a day after central leaders in charge of the state stepped in and resolved differences between its state Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan and Ghosh, who had dissolved all the district committees of the youth wing last week.

According to BJP sources, some sections of the state unit were unhappy with the functioning of Chattopadhyay.

"It is during Subaratda's tenure as general secretary-organisation that BJP witnessed an unprecedented growth in its organisational strength in Bengal. But, there were also some complaints against him," a state BJP leader said.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal BJP Bengal Polls Bengal Elections Bengal Assembly Polls Bengal Assembly Elections Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Assembly Polls 2021 Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    As long as Dilip Ghosh is the President
    2 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp