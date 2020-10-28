Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases.

He said at least four patients are under ventilation at the Intensive Care Unit in Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the state's lone dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Noting that the recent spike in coronavirus cases is considered as an indication of community spread, the minister said the state government has already announced a 'No Tolerance Fortnight' in Mizoram from Monday and lockdown in Aizawl from Tuesday.

The no tolerance drive will be observed till November 9 while the lockdown in Aizawl municipal area till November 3.

Lalthangliana said at least 485 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state since October 1 and 166 of them were symptomatic.

He said the state government has set up 14 dedicated COVID-19 health centres in all the districts to treat patients who develop mild and moderate symptoms and to keep under observation people, who are suspected to be infected with the virus.

Besides, "several" coronavirus care centres have also been set up, where asymptomatic patients are kept, the minister added.