MP by-polls: Now, Congress star campaigner Pramod Krishnam calls CM Chouhan 'insidious mama'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Derogatory remarks by star campaigners continue unabated in the campaigning for the November 3 Assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Congress' star campaigner Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

While addressing a poll rally in Gwalior-Chambal region on Tuesday, Krishnam, who was the Congress candidate from Lucknow in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, called Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan an 'insidious mama'.

"The three insidious mamas (maternal uncles) of Indian mythology, Maricha, Kans and Shakuni, if mixed into one make only mama Shivraj (Shivraj Singh Chouhan," said Krishnam in by-poll bound Joura constituency of Morena district.

In the same vein, he added, "if the ghotalas (scams) of all the three insidious mamas are squeezed into one it will make Shivraj".

Taking strong objection to Krishnam's remarks, the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, "Krishnam's remarks are an insult to lakhs of bhanja-bhanjis (nephews-nieces) in Madhya Pradesh for whom their mama Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been endlessly running welfare schemes. The Election Commission should take cognizance of Krishnam's remarks and ban him from campaigning".