MP bypolls: BJP manifesto pledges free Covid vaccine for everyone

The promise of free Covid-19 vaccine is being seen as BJP’s prime promise to combat the Congress’s pledge to resume the farm loan waiver. 

Published: 28th October 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Days after the BJP promised free Covid-19 vaccine in poll-bound Bihar, the saffron party on Wednesday made the same pledge in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) in Madhya Pradesh. The state is going to by-polls in 28 seats on November 3.

The promise of free Covid-19 vaccine is being seen as BJP’s prime promise to combat the Congress’s pledge to resume the farm loan waiver. 

Six days ago, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised free Covid-19 vaccine for all in MP, once it was developed.

After the Congress released separate Vachan Patra for each of the 28 seats with a common 52-point promise for the entire state, the BJP too released its Sankalp Patra for the same constituencies.

Questioning the BJP’s free vaccine promise, the state Congress media vice-chairman Bhupendra Gupta asked, “At a time when the entire world is still working at developing a potential vaccine against the killer disease, how can the BJP promise free COVID-19 vaccine for everybody in the state? BJP needs to tell the people whether it will distribute free vaccine before November 3, even when it is yet to be developed. Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to stop running his Jhooth ki Sarkar (government of lies).”   

The Sankalp Patra of Sanchi and Anuppur seats also promised ambitious drinking water schemes for people resing near the banks of Narmada, Betwa, Chambal, Parvati, and other rivers.

Meanwhile, the Congress questioned the absence of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia’s picture from the main page of the BJP Sankalp Patra.  

“Why is Scindia’s picture present inside the manifesto and not the main page,” questioned Narendra Saluja, the media convener for state Congress president Kamal Nath.

The Congress had earlier questioned the absence of Scindia’s poster from the digital campaign vehicle of the BJP and also raised the issue of Scindia being slotted on the 10th position in the list of BJP’s star campaigners for the November 3 bypolls.

The Congress is targeting Scindia as the resignation spree by his 22 loyal MLAs had scripted the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in March.

