STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rivals remember legendary queens in Madhya Pradesh by-election

On October 17, the opposition Congress had promised in its 52-point ‘Vachan Patra’ (manifesto) to organise programmes in memory of Rani Laxmibai.

Published: 28th October 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Legendary queens are being remembered by two main political parties ahead of the November 3 crucial by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

On October 17, the opposition Congress had promised in its 52-point ‘Vachan Patra’ (manifesto) to organise programmes in memory of Rani Laxmibai, one of leading lights of the 1857 war for freedom.

It also promised instituting awards in her memory as well as Durgavati, Devi Ahilyabai and Avanti Bai Lodhi.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Tuesday that the saga of the valour of Mewar’s Rani Padmavati will be included in the school textbooks from the next academic session.

He also announced that his government will start Maharana Shaurya Puraskar and Padmini Puraskar worth Rs 2 lakh each in the memory of the Mewar ruler Maharana Pratap and Rani Padmavati.

Land was also allotted at the Manuabhan Tekri in Bhopal for building a grand memorial of Padmavati.

Chouhan also announced that cases against those who protested against the film ‘Padmaavat’ would be withdrawn.

“We have decided to withdraw all the cases registered during the protest against the film in the state as the protesters were opposing injustice.”

MP had seen protests by fringe outfits against  the movie in 2018.

The Congress’ newfound love for Laxmibai is largely being seen as a move to target BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia and the erstwhile Gwalior royal family for “siding with the British against the Queen of Jhansi in 1857.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Laxmibai Devi Ahilyabai Avanti Bai Lodhi Congress BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp