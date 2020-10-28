Rivals remember legendary queens in Madhya Pradesh by-election

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Legendary queens are being remembered by two main political parties ahead of the November 3 crucial by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

On October 17, the opposition Congress had promised in its 52-point ‘Vachan Patra’ (manifesto) to organise programmes in memory of Rani Laxmibai, one of leading lights of the 1857 war for freedom.

It also promised instituting awards in her memory as well as Durgavati, Devi Ahilyabai and Avanti Bai Lodhi.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Tuesday that the saga of the valour of Mewar’s Rani Padmavati will be included in the school textbooks from the next academic session.

He also announced that his government will start Maharana Shaurya Puraskar and Padmini Puraskar worth Rs 2 lakh each in the memory of the Mewar ruler Maharana Pratap and Rani Padmavati.

Land was also allotted at the Manuabhan Tekri in Bhopal for building a grand memorial of Padmavati.

Chouhan also announced that cases against those who protested against the film ‘Padmaavat’ would be withdrawn.

“We have decided to withdraw all the cases registered during the protest against the film in the state as the protesters were opposing injustice.”

MP had seen protests by fringe outfits against the movie in 2018.

The Congress’ newfound love for Laxmibai is largely being seen as a move to target BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia and the erstwhile Gwalior royal family for “siding with the British against the Queen of Jhansi in 1857.”