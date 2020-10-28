STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Small shopkeepers, youths, farmers angry with PM Modi, CM Nitish: Rahul Gandhi

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

DARBHANGA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Modi of going back on his promise to provide employment to the youth in the Champaran region of Bihar.

“The Congress does not know how to lie like Modi,” Rahul remarked sarcastically at public rallies in Balmikinagar (West Champaran) and Darbhanga amid the first phase of polling in 71 other constituencies.

He said the PM had promised in the 2019 general election to restart the closed sugar mills in the area.

“He had also offered to have tea with you after these mills were reopened. Did he have tea with you?” he asked.

“At a time when the country in general and Bihar in particular are facing the huge problem of unemployment and rampant migration, the PM speaks on extraneous issues that don’t concern your problems,” he said.

“The Congress has always stood with you. Your vote for GA candidates will bring justice, employment and welfare to farmers and labourers”.  

He took pot-shots at Modi, saying he had heard that for the first time, the effigies of Narendra Modi, Adani and Ambani brothers were burnt across Punjab on Dussehra.

“It shows the anger of the youth and farmers against the PM-led NDA government.” The former Congress chief took a jibe at the PM, saying he has stopped promising jobs.

“The people of Bihar have recognized that he lies. If today he promises two crore jobs, the people would chase him away,” said Rahul.  

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet Bihar is the poorest state.

