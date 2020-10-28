Talks with China will keep going, jawans standing firm: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Making it clear that there won't be any drawdown of forces along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that talks with China to resolve the tensions will continue.

Singh expressed confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of the crisis will continue.

The minister also expressed his gratitude to the soldiers and remarked, “It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity”.

The minister was speaking at the ongoing four-day Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) in New Delhi. It is the top-level biannual event of the Commanders which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army.

Rajnath Singh also spoke of the situation along the Western borders. He complimented the Army’s response to cross border terrorism and ceasefire violations. “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It is due to the synergised operations in the Valley that the Union Territory is moving to a stable and peaceful environment conducive for overall growth and development”, said Rajnath.

Rajnath Singh complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in defence diplomacy to further the national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign armies.

He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries including premier educational institutions. He also complimented the in-house development of the “Secure Application for the Internet (SAI)”, an application for secure messaging within the Indian Army.

Singh complimented the efforts of BRO working under difficult conditions to connect far-flung areas so that our citizens living in those locations are connected and facilitate faster development.

The minister also talked about the reforms in Ministry of Defence and Army “Creation of CDS and DMA is a momentous decision in Indian history and the concept of Integrated Battle Groups, Integrated Theatre Commands and Integrated Air Defence Commands will be game-changers in the way Indian Armed forces fight future wars”.

Singh termed the reforms as decisive for transformational change to improve operational capability. He also alluded to the establishment of the Defence Cyber and Space Agencies which will enhance the kinetic potential of the forces. “The government is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring the welfare of soldiers. There are no budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements of the Army”.

The minister remarked that the decision to grant permanent commission to women in the Army is another significant decision that will ensure equal opportunities for professional growth to all officers irrespective of their gender.