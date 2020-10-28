Three men in Uttar Pradesh held for supplying illegal firearms, bullet proof jackets to criminals

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday for allegedly supplying bullet proof jackets and illegal firearms to criminals, police said.

The alleged arms suppliers had kept three bullet proof jackets and two pistols in a closed dhaba in Jansath area that were recovered, they added.

SP (Rural) Naipal Singh said during interrogation it came to light that the accused were active in supplying illegal firearms and bullet proof jackets to criminals in the district.

The accused had been purchasing bullet proof jackets from Chennai for Rs 50,000 per piece and selling it to the criminals at Rs 1.50 lakh per jacket, Singh said.