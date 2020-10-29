STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP spent most on social media ads before first phase of Bihar polls: Report

Between October 12 - October 26, the money by the BJP spent on social media campaign advertisements peaked during the week of October 19 with the expenditure touching around Rs 1.80 million.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (R) during an election rally at the veterinary ground in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Bihar entered its first phase of assembly elections on Wednesday, an Digital Campaign Asia analysis of funds spent by major political parties on campaign advertisements on social media platforms showed BJP’s spending peaked in the weeks ahead of the polls.

The DigiCamp team, headed by Taberez Neyazi of the National University of Singapore, aims to understand how political actors use digital platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for campaigning in Asia.       

The analysis has studied the campaign advertisements of political parties on Facebook and Instagram by major political parties in Bihar –  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Janata Dal United (JD(U)). While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) did not officially advertise on Facebook and Instagram, some prominent leaders 

Between October 12 - October 26, the money by the BJP spent on social media campaign advertisements peaked during the week of October 19 with the expenditure touching around Rs 1.80 million, according to the analysis, the results for which have been derived from the Facebook/Instagram ads library.

This also translated into its higher number of viewership with almost 18 million views in the corresponding period. 

While JDU’s spending was over Rs 1 million before September 28, Congress’s highest spending on campaign ads was around Rs 8 lakh. 

In terms of the overall spending, the highest amount of expenditure was by JDU crossing over Rs 4 million, followed by BJP crossing over Rs 3 million.

While Congress spent over Rs 2 million, Lok Janshakti Party and NDA spent less tha Rs 1 million, the analysis showed.

The categorisation of advertisements issued showed that the maximum amount of money spent by the BJP and Congress was on economy-related ads. For JDU, the highest amount of money was spent on governance-related issue. The issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death also featured among the different types of advertisements, the analysis showed. 

While the BJP spent less funds of ‘negative’ ad tones and spent more on ads with ‘positive’ tones, Congress spent more on ‘negative’ ad tones.

The JDU spent significantly on ‘positive’ ads, the analysis showed.    

“Most of the INC ads are negative and attack ads, while most of the JD(U) and BJP ads are positive. This is because the incumbent has to emphasise its achievements, which could be done through positive ads. On the other hand, the opposition parties have to attack the ruling party by relaying negative ads to mobilise voters,” said Neyazi, assistant professor, Department of Communications and New Media, NUS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress RJD JDU LJP Social Media Advertising Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 Facebook Instagram
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp