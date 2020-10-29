STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clear now, who does buying and selling: Shivraj on viral audio of Digvijaya Singh

Roshan Mirza, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Gwalior said that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had asked him to withdraw from the upcoming by-poll.

Published: 29th October 2020 01:36 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: After an audio clip went viral in which Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was allegedly asking a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate to withdraw, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that it is clear now that who does the buying and selling.

"The kind of allegations that they made against us are now being proved against them. Money is being offered in that audio clip, now it's clear who does the buying and selling (in politics)," Chouhan told ANI when asked about the viral audio clip.

Roshan Mirza, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Gwalior said that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had asked him to withdraw from the upcoming by-poll.

"Digvijaya Singh called me and told me to withdraw from the upcoming by-poll. He said I will give you Councillor's ticket. I told him I won't withdraw and will contest," Mirza told ANI when asked about the purported viral audio in which Digvijaya Singh was allegedly asking him to withdraw.

Mirza also alleged that a Congress leader named Aslam offered him Rs 10 lakhs to withdrawn his candidature.

However, Congress spokesperson, K K Mishra, said: "To ask someone to back out is not unparliamentary conduct. If we're asking or requesting someone to back out in our favour, it's not a crime. At least, we aren't buying MLAs like others. Whatever is being interpreted about Digvijaya Singh is wrong."

Voting on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

