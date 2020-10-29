STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court asks police, DM to make arrangements for man dispossessed of flat due to caste prejudice

Published: 29th October 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 10:40 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the District Magistrate of Rohini and the police to make necessary arrangements for the return of a man, allegedly dispossessed of his house by a woman police officer due to caste prejudice.

The court was hearing an application filed by the man seeking protection for him and his family as he was allegedly threatened, verbally abused with casteist remarks and dispossessed of his flat by the woman, who was a police officer and lived in the same building.

According to the application, no steps had been taken against the woman as she was a police officer.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar directed the District Magistrate, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), Executive Magistrate and the Deputy Commissioner of Police to make necessary arrangements for the complainant's access to his house.

The court, in its order passed on October 27, further directed them to take care of the security of the woman and her family members as she had also alleged that her daughters were molested by the complainant.

It asked them to inform the court about the status within three days.

According to the application, filed through advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, the complainant belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and was in possession of a flat in Rohini.

The woman and her daughters had forcibly tried to dispossess him and his family of the flat with the motive of grabbing it due to caste prejudice, the application alleged.

It further claimed that the woman had allegedly beaten his mother and hurled abusive and caste-based remarks at him and his family members.

The complainant's mother got nine stitches on her head after allegedly being beaten mercilessly by the woman and her daughters, it said.

The application alleged that after he filed a complaint to the police and an FIR was lodged in September 2019, the women started threatening him to withdraw his complaint and that if they did not leave his flat, he would face dire consequences.

A second FIR was lodged this year following the threats but no arrest have been made since the woman worked in the police department, it alleged.

The application further said that the women had also filed several complaints against the complainant, alleging that they were molested by him.

The application claimed that the women's complaints were 'fake and fabricated'.

It further said that despite two FIRs being lodged and being informed about the alleged threats being received by the complainant's family, the police and the District Magistrate have failed to provide any protection to them intimidation/ coercion/inducement/violence or threats of violence, as required under the SC/ST Act and Rules.

"It is also bring in to your kind notice that respondents (police, DM) did not arrange any social-economic rehabilitation during investigation, inquiry and trial and still complainant and his entire family is in fear and terror that accused person again may harm them or may implicate complainant and his family in false rape or any other offences," the application claimed.

During the hearing, the woman told the court that they have no objection to the application subject to the condition that their security was taken into consideration as she was a woman and was residing with her daughters on the ground floor.

The woman further said that they did not intend to dispossess the complainant of his property.

