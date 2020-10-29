STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the agenda of talks included respective regional situations.

Published: 29th October 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties including ways to boost ties in areas of trade and technology.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the agenda of talks included respective regional situations.

"A very warm virtual meeting with FM Nikos Dendias of Greece. Discussed building on our historical friendship through enhanced cooperation in commerce, technology and culture. The agenda covered our respective regional situations. Will work closely in the multilateral domain," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Dendias also discussed a wide range of regional and multilateral issues especially in the context of India's upcoming membership of the UN Security Council.

"Both leaders undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, underpinned by long-standing historical and friendly relations as well as commonality of views on major international issues of the day," it said.

"The two Ministers welcomed the recent high level exchanges and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas, especially in commerce, technology and culture," the MEA said.

