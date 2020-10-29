STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India won’t take back troops, LAC talks to continue: Rajnath warns China again

The Defence Minister also spoke about the situation along the western borders and complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India will not drawdown its forces along the borders in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday even as talks with China to resolve the standoff will continue. 

Addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC), Rajanth said: “It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity”.

He paid tributes to the bravehearts of Galwan and the North-East for making the supreme sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. 

The four-day ACC, which began on Oct 26 in Delhi, is the top-level biannual event that helps in formulating important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.

The Defence Minister also spoke about the situation along the western borders and complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations.

“I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, said Rajnath.

Rajnath praised the significant contribution made by the Army in defence diplomacy to further national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign armies. 

He appreciated the Army’s effort to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier education institutions.

He also complimented the in-house development of the ‘Secure Application for Internet (SAI)’, an application for secure messaging within the Indian Army.

Defence Minister also talked about the reforms in the Ministry of Defence and the Army.

“The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs is a momentous decision. The concept of Integrated Battle Groups, Theatre Commands and Integrated Air Defence Commands will be game changers in the way Indian armed forces would fight future wars”. 

Rajnath termed the reforms as decisive for transformational change to improve operational capability.

He also alluded to the establishment of the Defence Cyber and Space Agencies which will enhance the kinetic potential of the forces.

